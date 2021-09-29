Cintas Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Cintas Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – Cintas (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Cintas announced earnings per share of $3.11 on revenue of $1.89B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.75 on revenue of $1.88B.

Cintas shares are up 9% from the beginning of the year, still down 5.79% from its 52 week high of $409.80 set on September 13. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 15.88% from the start of the year.

Cintas follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Cintas’s report follows an earnings beat by Costco on September 23, who reported EPS of $3.9 on revenue of $62.68B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.58 on revenue of $61.41B.

Lululemon Athletica had beat expectations on September 8 with second quarter EPS of $1.65 on revenue of $1.45B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.19 on revenue of $1.33B.

