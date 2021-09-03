Cinderella James Cordon Camila Cabello Crosswalk Musical

If you haven’t seen the James Cordon crosswalk musical schtick before, it’s pretty simple: He gets artists to stage a performance of their work while drivers wait at a red light on the streets in LA. Of course, James himself gets rather involved. In this case, it does make sense as he’s in the movie as a mouse named James.

View this video on YouTube

CBS / Via youtube.com

There’s also some kind of running joke in the segment that everyone working on it hates James because he’s an arrogant Hollywood type, which I will simply state here with no snarky comment attached.