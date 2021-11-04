Cigna profit beats as health services unit drives growth By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the logo for Cigna Corp. on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) – Cigna Corp (NYSE:) reported better-than-expected third-quarter profit on Thursday and modestly raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast, on the back of growth in its health services unit that includes the pharmacy benefits management business.

Cigna’s health services unit, rebranded to Evernorth last September, has been driving growth amid volatile medical costs at its health insurance business due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Evernorth’s adjusted revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30 rose 12.7% to $33.61 billion, from $29.83 billion a year earlier.

Excluding items, Cigna’s income from operations was $5.73 per share, above analysts’ estimate of $5.23 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Cigna moderately raised its outlook for 2021 adjusted profit from operations to at least $20.35 per share, from its prior estimate of a minimum of $20.20 per share.

Cigna’s medical care ratio (MCR), the amount spent on medical claims versus income from premiums, worsened to 84.4% in the third quarter, from 82.6% a year earlier, compared with an estimate of 83.93%, according to four analysts polled by Refinitiv.

The company now expects 2021 MCR to be between 84.0% and 84.5%, up from its prior forecast of 83.0% to 84.0%.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR