CIBC Sees Bank of Canada Taking ‘Half-Step’ Toward Dual Mandate

The Bank of Canada is likely to add labor-market conditions to its inflation mandate in coming weeks, a move that could mean a slower interest rate-hike trajectory, according to one major Canadian bank.

Avery Shenfeld, chief economist at the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, said Friday that he expects to see new language around the idea that achieving the central bank’s two per cent inflation target sustainably requires an economy near full employment.

“That’s not quite a ‘dual mandate,’ but a half-step closer,” Shenfeld said in a report to investors.