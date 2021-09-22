CIBC rolls out new logo in makeover strategy

The new look features two chevrons facing in opposing directions to symbolize a connection to the company’s ‘past and future opportunities’

The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) is getting a makeover with a new logo the company plans to roll out across all of its marketing and advertising platforms this Thursday.

Customers can also expect to see the new logo in their own branches over the coming year.

The new look features two chevrons facing in opposing directions to symbolize a connection to the company’s “past and future opportunities” and signify the bank’s relationship with its clients, according to a statement released Wednesday.

“Throughout our history, we have always made our clients’ goals our own,” said CIBC president and chief executive officer Victor Dodig in a release. “The pandemic highlighted again the role we play in our clients’ lives. Our renewed purpose has been our north star throughout this time, and as we look to the future, it’s more important than ever that our brand captures the bank we are today – one with a North American platform for growth, a client-centric culture, and a focus on the future for our stakeholders.”