CIBC rolls out new logo in makeover strategy

The new look features two chevrons facing in opposing directions to symbolize a connection to the company's 'past and future opportunities'

Article content The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) is getting a makeover with a new logo the company plans to roll out across its marketing and advertising platforms Thursday and in branches over the coming year.

Article content The new look features two chevrons facing in opposing directions to symbolize the company’s “past and future opportunities” as well as the bank’s relationship with its clients, according to a statement released Wednesday, and comes with a broader attempt to rebrand as a customer-focused operation. “Throughout our history, we have always made our clients’ goals our own,” CIBC president and chief executive officer Victor Dodig said in a release. “The pandemic highlighted again the role we play in our clients’ lives. Our renewed purpose has been our north star throughout this time, and as we look to the future, it’s more important than ever that our brand captures the bank we are today — one with a North American platform for growth, a client-centric culture, and a focus on the future for our stakeholders.”

Article content CIBC worked with a few different agencies during the rebranding effort. Stephen Forbes, the bank’s executive vice president of branding and corporate affairs, told the Financial Post that the design came after the team conducted client research beginning around 2018. “What they told us very, very loudly, was that they have ambitions and that they need someone to help make it real with them,” Forbes said. “So, through research, we wanted to kind of reposition our bank as to what we’re here to do every day and that’s really to help make needs and wishes become a reality.” Forbes added that the two years of research included training the team on how to behave around clients to reflect the new brand, which will be supported by new service enhancements and promoted through an extensive advertising campaign

Article content CIBC planned to launch the rebranding effort in 2020, but pushed the announcement into 2021 due to the pandemic. Financial sector braces for bank tax following Liberal minority win Banking industry may be clearest loser from Trudeau’s re-election RBC shakes up executive ranks, promotes Nadine Ahn to CFO Whether or not the new design resonates with clients is a matter of how well the company communicates the reasons for the rebranding and how much it can stand behind the promises it makes, said Catharine Bradbury, the founder and chief executive officer at Bradbury Brand + Design Experts. “It’s kind of a challenge because on the one hand a visual identity builds equity over time and that translates into trust, essentially,” Bradbury told the Financial Post. “I do like their logic and why they’re changing it. It makes a lot of sense. But I think what’s most important is messaging and how they deliver this.” Bradbury added that it was a smart decision to keep the colour largely the same as their previous logo. The design is an update to CIBC’s first logo in 1966 when the bank was celebrating its 100-year anniversary. • Email: shughes@postmedia.com | Twitter: StephHughes95

