Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Stronger performance in Canadian and U.S. banking and wealth management divisions

Article content

TORONTO — Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday, as it released reserves set aside for loan losses and saw higher volumes and fees in its Canadian and U.S. banking and wealth management divisions.

Net income excluding one-off items rose to $1.81 billion, or $3.93, in the three months ended July 31, compared with $1.24 billion, or $2.71 per share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected income of $3.41 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Canada’s fifth-largest lender reported overall net income of $1.73 billion, or $3.76 a share, up from $1.2 billion or $2.55, a year earlier.

Canada’s fifth-largest lender released loan-loss reserves of $99 million, versus analysts’ expectations it would take provisions of $151.6 million.

© Thomson Reuters 2021