Ciara’s Son Dances In A Suit To Celebrate Russell Wilson’s NFL Record – Hollywood Life

Ciara and Russell Wilson’s son Win Harrison looked like a little stud as he was captured in a video celebrating Russell’s latest feat in football.

Russell Wilson making NFL history calls for an adorable celebration from his family! The 32-year-old athlete became the fastest quarterback to reach 100 wins following the Seattle Seahawks’ victory against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday (Oct. 3), and no one was more excited about this than Russell’s 1-year-old son, Win Harrison. In fact, Win celebrated his dad’s historic achievement at home by busting a few dance moves to Queen‘s “We Are The Champions” in a precious Instagram video shared by his mom, Ciara. See the video below!

In the footage, Win wore a little suit and sunglasses as he sweetly danced around to the classic rock song, all the while being filmed by Ciara, 35. Win looked like a little stud in the video, and while he may still be too young to really understand what his superstar father has accomplished, he still celebrated accordingly!

As expected, Ciara was incredibly proud of Russell for earning his spot in the NFL history books. The “Like A Boy” crooner gushed over her husband in her IG caption alongside the video of Win, writing, “That feeling when you get the WIN, and you learn Daddy made history today by becoming the fastest QB in @NFL history to reach 100 wins! Proud of you @DangeRussWilson. You inspire us all! #3 #GoHawks.”

Russell has been with the Seahawks since 2012, and his family is always cheering him on from the sidelines. In August, Ciara brought the couple’s kids, Win and Sienna Princess, 4, as well as her son Future Zahir, 7, (whom she shares with ex Future) to support Russell at training camp before the current NFL season kicked off. Ciara documented the family visit to Instagram, and she included photos of Russell on cloud nine while holding his children in his arms on the football field.

The Seahawks are currently 2-2 in the 2021 NFL season. Last year, Russell led the team to the playoffs, but they were knocked out by the Los Angeles Rams. But this go around, Russell and his teammates are hoping to go all the way and take home their second Super Bowl title. Go Hawks!