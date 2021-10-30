Ciara Transforms Into Selena For Halloween Costume: Photos – Hollywood Life

Ciara’s Halloween costume this year is a tribute to the late Selena Quintanilla-Pérez! Watch her perform ‘Bidi Bidi Bom Bom’ as the queen of Tejano music.

Everyone else can go home now, as Ciara has already won Halloween this year. The singer, 36, transformed into Mexican-American icon Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, sharing a series of snapshots of herself as the late queen of Tejano music on Instagram on Friday, Oct. 29. Ciara wore the singer’s famed bandeau cross top and flared pants, photoshopping herself onto a makeshift album cover for Selena Live! The Last Concert. See the incredible photos HERE.

The singer said she wanted her costume this year to “reflect the Latinx culture” since she has been learning Spanish. “The Legendary Selena!” Ciara captioned the post. “I’ve been practicing learning Spanish and having the time of my life. So I wanted one of my costumes to reflect the LatinX culture. This was so much fun!” According to the singer, the uncanny costume is from Los Angeles-based clothing brand LA ROXX, and celebrity hairstylist César DeLeön Ramîrez helped her mirror Selena’s locks.

Ciara also shared a video of herself performing Selena’s hit song “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” (above), shot and edited by digital creator Moses Alexander. “Me llamo SELENA!!” she captioned the video. “Welcome to my show! Bidi Bidi Bom Bom.” This year’s costume is not the first time Ciara has paid homage to an influential woman in music. For Halloween 2020, Ciara famously dressed as rapper Cardi B, recreating the album art for Invasion of Privacy, while her son Future, 7, dressed as Cardi’s husband Offset.

Cardi even responded to the costume, re-sharing it on her Instagram page. “I’m gagging! I love it! I’m so hype!” the “WAP” rapper wrote. “I’ve always been a huge fan of @ciara and became an even bigger fan after I met her! She is the most sweetest and the most nicest person in the world! A true peach! Staying sweet and humble was the prayer!” Because two costumes are often better than one, Ciara also dressed as Megan Thee Stallion that year, recreating the art for her song “Girls in the Hood.” The year before, Ciara and husband Russell Wilson dressed as Beyoncé and Jay-Z from their “APESHIT” music video for Halloween 2019, which featured the two in purple and blue suits while at the Louvre Museum in Paris.