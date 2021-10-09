Ciara Supports Husband Russell Wilson After Surgery: Photo – Hollywood Life

Ciara gushed over her ‘sweet king’ Russell Wilson following his hand injury. See the sweet message she penned for her quarterback husband.

Ciara shared a sweet message of support for husband Russell Wilson following his surgery on October 8. The singer, 35, shared a photo with her football quarterback husband, 32, and called him the “toughest man I know” after he suffered a hand injury during a game the day before.

“You’re the toughest Man I know,” the “Level Up” singer captioned the post. “Always dedicated and committed to do whatever it takes. I love you so much my Sweet King. Thank you Dr Shin and team for taking care of my baby.” Russell looked in good spirits from the hospital bed, holding up one arm.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback sustained a finger injury during a game against the Los Angeles Rams on October 7. The NFL player pulled out during the second half of the game after he injured his finger on his throwing hand, which happened after he came into contact with the Rams’ defensive lineman Aaron Donald.

The quarterback underwent surgery for a ruptured tendon on his middle finger on his right hand. The athlete is expected to miss as much as six to eight weeks of games due to the surgery, USA Today reported on Friday. The unfortunate injury comes a few days after he set a new NFL record, too.

During a game on October 3, he became the fastest quarterback to reach 100 wins following the Seahawks’ victory over the San Francisco 49ers. On Instagram on October 4, Ciara celebrated her husband’s victory with a sweet video that featured their son Win, 1, dancing to the Queen song “”We Are the Champions.”

Little Win looked dapper in a navy blue suit while holding sunglasses. “That feeling when you get the WIN, and you learn Daddy made history today by becoming the fastest QB in @NFL history to reach 100 wins!” Ciara captioned the post. “Proud of you @DangeRussWilson. You inspire us all!” The couple, who wed in 2016, also share daughter Sienna, 4, together.

On his own Instagram account on Friday, Russell shared a snapshot from the hospital. “Lion Heart,” he captioned the post, which featured the athlete in a wheelchair and his right hand bandaged.