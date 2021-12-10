Ciara Sets The Internet On Fire With Sexy Twerk Session Proving That She Still Has Top-Tier Knees And Dance Moves

Roommates, as if there weren’t enough reasons to long for the life Ciara lives, she recently had to remind us that on top of everything else, she also still kills it when it comes to dancing. In a video posted to her Instagram account, Ciara gave her fans an impromptu twerk session that proves she has the knees and balance that many would kill for.

When Ciara twerks for the ‘gram she doesn’t do it like everyone else, she has to add special elements to remind everyone who she is. That’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram video that not only showcased her twerking skills—but also added the extra elements of doing it with a bottle on her head, while in the sand wearing nothing but a bright orange sarong.

Meanwhile, fans are still enjoying ‘Ciara’s Prayer,’ which was featured as the outro on Summer Walker’s current chart-topping album ‘Still Over It.’

You’ll recall that back in December of last year, Ciara finally explained what her prayer consisted of when she asked God to send her husband Russell Wilson to her.

At time, she stated:

“I prayed for a God-fearing man. I prayed for discernment. I prayed for wisdom, to really learn from the wisdom that I’m gaining from the experience that I’m going through. I prayed for a man that loved kids, because, obviously me having my son, if you’re gonna love me you’ve gotta love him. I prayed for a man that was worldly as well. Because I love to explore. So, someone that was gonna edify my world, that was important to me. I was ready to level up!”

Ciara is also making big moves that don’t involve dancing, as she launched a clothing line called LITA and signed a TV and film production deal with Amazon.

