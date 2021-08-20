Ciara Overcame Her Fear Of Snakes By Holding A Python

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

“I’m shaking in my boots,” the singer laughed.

So, Ciara is currently taking a well-deserved vacation in Mexico with besties Vanessa Bryant and La La Anthony.

While there, Ciara did a very brave thing!


Amy Sussman / FilmMagic / Getty Images

The singer full-on faced her fears of snakes by draping a Burmese python around her shoulders (low-key channeling her inner-Britney Spears).

Let’s never forget Britney’s 2001 VMAs performance of “Slave 4 U” where she carried a seven-foot Burmese python.


Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images

“Overcame another one of my fears… and let’s just say… That went fast 😂 🐍,” Ciara captioned.


Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Vanessa also got her turn with the python, captioning on Instagram, “Mama doing Queen Mamba things….💛🐍💛Burmese Python 💛Big Squeeze!😉😃”

Proud of you, Ciara!


Gilles Mingasson / ABC via Getty Images

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR