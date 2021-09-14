CI Financial to Acquire Portola Partners, a Leading US$5.2-Billion Silicon Valley Wealth Manager

Article content Firm specializes in meeting the complex financial needs of tech founders, executives and other ultra-high-net-worth investors TORONTO & MENLO PARK, Calif. — CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX; NYSE: CIXX) and Portola Partners Group LLC (“Portola Partners” or “Portola”) today announced an agreement under which CI will acquire Portola Partners, a Silicon Valley wealth management firm specializing in meeting the distinct needs of ultra-high-net-worth families. Portola Partners manages US$5.2 billion in assets and provides comprehensive investment and wealth planning solutions to respected families with complex, unique requirements. It has developed substantial expertise at the intersection of investments and tax, wealth transfer, estate and charitable planning. Many of Portola’s clients live in the San Francisco Bay area and include technology company founders, executives and venture capitalists.

Article content “Portola’s expertise and client focus have earned them the loyalty and trust of some the country’s most successful wealth creators, and we are thrilled to have the team join CI,” said Kurt MacAlpine, CI Chief Executive Officer. “Portola has developed wide-ranging capabilities to address the multifaceted needs of ultra-high-net-worth families, from intellectually rigorous, endowment-style investment management to complex tax planning to a wide range of family office services. The Portola team and model will be valuable in fostering the development of our ultra-high-net-worth offering across CI Private Wealth.” “Joining with such a premier group is a big step forward in delivering on our two-part mission, doing what is right for our deeply valued clients and for our exceptional team,” said Zack Herlick, Portola Co-Managing Partner. “CI’s quality and scale will allow us to broaden and deepen the array of best-in-class services we offer to discerning families with sophisticated needs and wants.” “CI Private Wealth’s wisely crafted professional services partnership model provides an unusually attractive, long-term growth opportunity for our future generations of advisors and leaders,” said Steve Rehmus, Portola Co-Managing Partner. “We have been very impressed with the quality of our new colleagues at CI and at the other well-managed, healthily growing CI Private Wealth firms. This highly professional and collegial group is well suited to deliver on CI’s strategic vision to build the leading private wealth platform in North America.” With this transaction, CI expands its presence into the San Francisco Bay Area, an important region of technology-driven wealth creation. Following the completion of this and other outstanding acquisitions, CI’s U.S. wealth management assets are expected to reach approximately US$82 billion (C$103 billion), with CI’s total assets globally reaching approximately US$263 billion (C$331 billion). Alston & Bird LLP served as legal advisor to Portola and Berkshire Global Advisors LP served as financial advisor to Portola. CI’s legal advisor was Hogan Lovells US LLP. This transaction is expected to close later this month, subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed. All financial amounts are as of August 31, 2021. About Portola Partners