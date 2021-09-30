CI Financial Completes Acquisition of US$5.2-Billion Silicon Valley RIA Portola Partners

Article content MIAMI & TORONTO & MENLO PARK, Calif. — CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX) today announced it has completed the acquisition of Portola Partners Group LLC (“Portola Partners” or “Portola”), a Silicon Valley wealth management firm dedicated to serving the financial needs of ultra-high-net-worth families. “We are excited to welcome Portola Partners to CI,” said Kurt MacAlpine, CI Chief Executive Officer. “Portola has developed an exceptional practice and a first-rate reputation based on their success in meeting the complex and varied financial requirements of wealthy families. We look forward to working with the team to expand and enhance their practice, while their expertise will contribute to the ultra-high-net-worth offering across CI Private Wealth.”

Article content CI announced an agreement last month to acquire Portola, which manages US$5.2 billion in assets. Portola provides comprehensive investment and wealth planning solutions to respected families, foundations and endowments. It has developed substantial expertise at the intersection of investments and tax, wealth transfer, and estate and charitable planning, as well as offering a wide range of family office services. Many of Portola’s clients live in the San Francisco Bay area and include technology company founders, executives and venture capitalists. Since entering the U.S. registered investment advisor (RIA) sector in January 2020, CI has become one of the country’s fastest-growing wealth management platforms. With the completion of the acquisition of Portola and other outstanding transactions, CI Private Wealth will serve clients across the United States with total assets of approximately US$82 billion (C$103 billion). CI’s total assets under management and wealth management assets globally are expected to reach approximately US$263 billion (C$331 billion). All amounts are as of August 31, 2021. About CI Financial CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI managed and advised on approximately C$320.4 billion (US$253.9 billion) in client assets as of August 31, 2021. CI’s primary asset management businesses are CI Global Asset Management (CI Investments Inc.) and GSFM Pty Ltd., and it operates in Canadian wealth management through CI Assante Wealth Management (Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd.), CI Private Counsel LP, Aligned Capital Partners Inc., CI Direct Investing (WealthBar Financial Services Inc.), and CI Investment Services Inc. CI’s U.S. wealth management businesses consist of Barrett Asset Management, LLC, BDF LLC, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC, Brightworth, LLC, The Cabana Group, LLC, Congress Wealth Management, LLC, Dowling & Yahnke, LLC, Doyle Wealth Management, LLC, One Capital Management, LLC, Portola Partners Group LLC, Radnor Financial Advisors, The Roosevelt Investment Group, LLC, RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC, Segall, Bryant & Hamill, LLC, Stavis & Cohen Private Wealth, LLC, and Surevest LLC. CI is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under CIX and on the New York Stock Exchange under CIXX. Further information is available at www.cifinancial.com.