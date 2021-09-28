Chuck D Compares R.Kelly To Rick James & Ike Turner

As the world is coming to terms with R. Kelly’s long-awaited guilty verdict regarding his involvement in a racketeering and sex trafficking case, people outside his legal team have opinions. One of them being rapper Chuck D from the group Public Enemy. He decided to let off a series of tweets where he compared R.Kelly to Ike Turner, causing him to trend on Twitter.

Chuck talked about a recent Sirius XM radio interview where he claimed the announcer shifted the conversation from TikTok to R.Kelly. Chuck tweeted that when you start seeing 30-40-year-olds swimming the same social media waters as 12-year-olds, it’s like putting a nightclub inside the high school gym. However, when he brought Rick James and Ike Turner into the conversation, that’s when things got interesting.

“Abused in his youth… An addict as an adult… Ike Turner served 18 months in prison… Rick James did a similar time. Ike came out as a changed positive human being. How long should R Kelly spend in prison, and does a USA system give a man a chance for a man to change his world around?” Chuck tweeted. He continued saying that people should do their research on the topic. Several Twitter users went off and shared their disapproval of Chuck’s messages.

One tweeted directly to Chuck, writing about Ike never apologizing, how his ex-wife Tina Turner said she couldn’t forgive him, and how R. Kelly has zero remorse for his actions. She asked him when people will start believing/protecting Black women/girls and stop demanding the victims give 2nd/3rd/4th chances?

Chuck responded, stating that the user had valid points, but in turn asked her the question, “Is the penalty..execution castrations or prison where the USA is at a crossroads funding the prison system in the 2020s-you know that there’s little rehab, and they are releasing as opposed to the fixing of the problem.”

Roomies, what do yall think about Chuck D’s tweets?

