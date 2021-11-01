Chrysler Parent Offers Buyouts to North American Salaried Staff

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Stellantis NV, owner of the Chrysler and Jeep brands, is offering buyouts to salaried workers in North America who are eligible for retirement, the company confirmed in an email.

Stellantis, formed by the merger of Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group earlier this year, is trying to reduce headcount as it plows more money into electric vehicles. The automaker has pledged to spend more than 30 billion euros ($35 billion) on an electrification and software strategy.

The company offered the buyouts “to assist in our transition, and to align our business priorities to a new set of critical skills and investment opportunities,” spokeswoman Shawn Morgan said Monday in an e-mailed statement.