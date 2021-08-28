Christy Carlson Romano Talks Losing Disney Money

In particular, Christy said that she was surrounded by people — including someone she was dating — who made her feel as if she wasn’t good enough: “I felt like if I could just buy certain things, I would feel better or if I just lived a certain lifestyle, I would be closer to that joy of feeling accepted and a lot less alone because I felt really dumb for not knowing about my money and I never really made peace with that. Even to this day, there’s nothing I can really do about the fact that money came and went.”



Some of the big items Christy bought included a ’72 Corvette that she never drove, a Mercedes G Wagon, and a psychic who she says took a lot of her money.