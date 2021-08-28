Christy Carlson Romano Talks Losing Disney Money

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
“This is how I blew all my Disney money.”
In case you need a quick refresh, Christy started working for Disney when she was just a teenager back in the early ’00s. You might remember Christy as the star of Even Stevens or the voice of Kim Possible.
“I really regret not investing my money wisely — I didn’t get a house, I didn’t take any money and store it away,” Christy began. Although she did start to attend college with some of the money to minimize her student debt, she left a year and a half in.
In particular, Christy said that she was surrounded by people — including someone she was dating — who made her feel as if she wasn’t good enough: “I felt like if I could just buy certain things, I would feel better or if I just lived a certain lifestyle, I would be closer to that joy of feeling accepted and a lot less alone because I felt really dumb for not knowing about my money and I never really made peace with that. Even to this day, there’s nothing I can really do about the fact that money came and went.”
“When I was 21, I had a record deal, I had a book deal. In that year I made just about a million dollars — in that same year, I spent it,” Christy continued. “It’s really sad.”
“My biggest thing about child actors — you aren’t told that the work is going to slow down. In fact, I was told the opposite, specifically by my mom, some of my team, even my money manager at the time. — ‘Oh don’t worry, the residuals come, you’re going to keep making money.’ It’s interesting, it bred a sort of contempt in me. It’s a tremendous amount of pressure and I think I self-destructed.”
Christy then says that she started doing movies purely for financial reasons, which took the joy out of her work. “There was a specific movie that I actually did that I’m not proud of,” Christy continued, referring to Mirrors 2. “I did a nude scene. I had never thought in a million years that I would ever do something like this — I was America’s sweetheart, morally sound in my mind, I believed in the Disney magic, I still do. I felt so exploited, marked, and horrible.”
Nowadays, Christy says that she’s “okay” and making money from monetizing her YouTube channel and doing sponsored content. “If you’re having a hard time, know that I have had a hard time too,” she concluded. “Build small and make sure that you’re doing things that are smart — that can make you money, not break you.”
