Christy Carlson Romano Missed Out On Princess Diaries Role

“It was a big chance, and, unfortunately, I didn’t get a chance.”
In a new YouTube video, Christy shared that she had extensively prepared for the audition, but the Even Stevens producers didn’t allow her to go.
“I wanted to do this audition so badly. I don’t know why, but I just knew it was going to be a big deal for me…I was like, ‘Wow if I got this, I could jump over from Disney TV to Disney proper, right?’ It was a big chance, and, unfortunately, I didn’t get a chance,” Christy said.
Christy explained that she was on the Even Stevens set the day she was supposed to audition for The Princess Diaries and last-minute scheduling changes forced her to work overtime on the series.
“It is like almost time for me to leave to go get ready for the audition. I get called in by the producers, and they say, ‘Christy, we don’t have time for you to go to the audition today.’ I didn’t get to go because we had to film overtime or something like that,” Christy said.
She added, “At the time, you couldn’t just put yourself on tape… If you didn’t show up for the audition, chances are you weren’t going to get the opportunity. And this was a big one.”
Looking back, Christy admits the role would have “made her career” and was definitely a part she believes she could have nailed, thanks to her similarities to Annie.
Christy revealed that she had even previously beaten out Annie for a starring role in the Broadway show Parade.
But even though the actors both competed for similar roles, there’s no bad blood between them — and Christy learned some lessons along the way.
“There’s a lot of different roads you can take in your life and your career. Just because you didn’t get the one chance you thought you needed to have in order to make your life some grand experience…you really got to make the most of what you have. Not one thing is going to define you,” Christy concluded.
