Christopher Schwarzenegger Grabs Lunch With Dad Arnold: Photos – Hollywood Life

The movie icon and his son were having a sweet bonding moment, when they grabbed lunch together in Santa Monica.

Christopher Schwarzenegger was all smiles as he had a father-son lunch date with his dad Arnold on Wednesday November 10. The 74-year-old actor and his 24-year-old son looked very happy, as they headed out after a bite at R+D Kitchen. The Terminator star and his son both looked like they were in great shape, as they were both dressed casually, heading out after the lunch.

Arnold and Christopher were both in comfortable looking clothes, as they headed out. The Total Recall star rocked an all-black look with a t-shirt and pants, except for his sneakers, which were white. He also accesorized with a silver watch and a pair of shades, as he carried a tablet. His son sported an NBA Champions t-shirt, wolverines baseball cap, and gray short-shorts, as he took some leftovers from the restaurant.

Both the dad and son looked great on the outing. Christopher had shown off that he had started some serious weight loss back in July 2020, and it seems like it’s going great! Christopher, whom Arnold shares with his ex-wife Maria Shriver, looked like he slimmed down a lot in July 2021, when he was seen out to lunch in Beverly Hills. In October, he showed off how well he was doing when he was photographed shirtless.

Christopher is the youngest son between Maria and Arnold, but the Terminator actor has three other children with his ex: Katherine, 31, Christina, 30, and Patrick, 28. Arnold also has his youngest son Joseph Baena, 24, from a separate relationship. The former California governor seems like he has strong bonds with all of his kids, and he’s spent a lot of time lately bonding with his children. He got together with all of his children, except Joseph to celebrate Patrick’s birthday back in September. He also wrote a sweet message when Joseph turned 24 on October 3. ” I am so proud of you and I love you!” he wrote in part to his son.