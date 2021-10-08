Christopher Meloni Attends Red Carpet With Wife Sherman Williams – Hollywood Life

Christopher Meloni was joined by his wife of 26 years, Sherman Williams, at a screening for ‘No Time To Die’ in New York City.

Date night! Christopher Meloni and his wife Sherman Williams made a rare public appearance together at a screening for the new James Bond movie, No Time To Die, at the IPIC Theater in New York City on Thursday, October 7. The longtime couple looked so in love as they posed together on the red carpet for photos. They were also dressed in fairly fancy attire for the event, which was hosted by Champagne Bollinger and The Cinema Society.

For the much-needed night out, the Law & Order: Organized Crime star looked dapper in a gray jacket, navy blue button up shirt, denim jeans with a black belt, and brown and black boots. Meanwhile, his production designer wife also wore a light gray jacket, along with a white top, white pants and blue sneakers. Sherman also clutched a fancy bag while she smile beside her husband for the photographers.

Christopher isn’t seen out and about often with his wife, so it was a welcome surprise to see these two attend the screening together. The couple have been married since 1995, and they share two children: daughter Sophia Eva Pietra Meloni, 20, and Dante Amadeo Meloni, 17. The siblings did not attend the No Time To Die screening with their parents, which made it a true date night for Christopher and Sherman!

For years now, Christopher and Sherman have been living and raising their kids in the Big Apple. Early on in their relationship, they were divided between two coasts, with Sherman preferring Los Angeles and Christopher wanting them to settle down in NYC. Christopher ultimately got his way, and Sherman put her production designer skills to work by creating a beautiful living space in NYC for the happy family, featured in Architectural Digest in 2017.

“What makes me happy about this apartment […] is that, while the views keep you very much in touch with New York, you’re also above it all,” Christopher said to the publication of the family’s Hell’s Kitchen abode. “When I’m done working and come home, I can really get away, be in a cocoon. I never imagined living 60 stories above the city could be soothing.”