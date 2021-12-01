Christine Quinn, Selling Sunset Cast Plays Who’s Who

It’s time to put the real back in real estate!
But before we indulged in a shameless binge, we sat down with the cast — Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Mary Fitzgerald, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz…
…as well as newbies Emma Hernan and Vanessa Villela — for a fun game of “Who’s Who.”
If you’re a fan of the show, then you already know what happens when this crew gets together: Nothing but laughter and organized chaos!
We talked about everything from who’s most likely to send a meme to their group chat…
…to who’s most likely to arrive late to work.
BuzzFeed Celeb
And if you think you know how the cast will answer the rest of the questions, check out the full “Who’s Who” video below.
Can’t get enough of the cast? Be sure to watch Season 4 of Selling Sunset, which is streaming on Netflix now!