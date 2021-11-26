Christine Keeps A Secret From Kody For Ysabel – Hollywood Life

Christine and Kody Brown’s daughter Ysabel is getting back surgery, and Christine reveals that she’s keeping a secret from Kody about their daughter in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Sister Wives’ preview.

Christine Brown reveals to the family that her daughter, Ysabel, is finally getting surgery on her back in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the November 28 episode of Sister Wives. “We finally have an appointment for Ysabel for her surgery,” Christine says. “It’s about 6 weeks away. We found out that Ysabel had scoliosis when she was like 13 in middle school. It’s been about 4 years now that she’s just been in so much pain. We finally have the date.”

However, Christine is keeping a secret from Kody concerning Ysabel. “So Ysabel goes, ‘I’m going to get the scoliosis surgery, and I’m going to have that big, huge scar, so I honestly would like a tattoo going down the scar. What do you think about that?’” Christine reveals. Christine admits, “I don’t think I should say the rest, but I said, ‘Yes, definitely.’”

Christine explains that when she was growing up, tattoos were extremely forbidden in her household. “Kody is so adamantly opposed to tattoos,” Christine says. “I doubt she’s told him, but I mean, she’s going to be 18 and moving out. I guess how he feels about it doesn’t really matter because she [Ysabel] won’t be living at home when she gets one.”

Christine tells the family that the doctors will go in on Ysabel’s side, and she will have a 4-inch scar under her arm. The doctors will be screwing fibers into Ysabel’s spine instead of metal rods. This will allow for more movement.

Because this surgery is happening during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kody can’t accompany Christine to Ysabel’s surgery. Kody wanted to wait for the surgery, but Christine is adamant that “waiting isn’t an option” because Ysabel is in “too much pain.”

Ysabel really wants Kody there, which Christine says is the worst part about the situation. “Ysabel and Christine are going to be gone for a month,” Kody says. “They have to quarantine before and the after, so we’re talking about a 6-week process. It’s just not good for me to be away from all the other family for that length of time.”

Christine and Kody have been having their fair share of troubles. During the Sister Wives premiere, Christine broke down in tears and told Meri Brown, “I can’t do marriage with Kody anymore. I don’t want to do it anymore.” This season was filmed months ago. Christine and Kody announced their split in November 2021 after 25 years together. Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on TLC.