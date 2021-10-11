Home Entertainment Christina Ricci And Mark Hampton Are Now Married

Christina Ricci And Mark Hampton Are Now Married

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
4

The Matrix Resurrections actor recently got married to hairstylist Mark Hampton and shared the happy news on Instagram.

“Mr. and Mrs. 💒❤️‍🔥💕,” she wrote alongside a photo of her and Hampton.

Then, the beauty guru also shared a similar picture of them in all-white and captioned it, “#justmarried 🥰❤️💒❤️🥰.” Aww!

In August, she shared a photo of her baby’s ultrasound and wrote, “Life keeps getting better.”

This will be Ricci’s first baby with Hampton. The Casper star is already a mom to son Freddie, whom she shares with her ex-husband, James Heerdegen.

Looks like life couldn’t get any better for Ricci and Hampton!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLES

©