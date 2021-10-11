Christina Ricci And Mark Hampton Are Now Married

“Mr. and Mrs. 💒❤️🔥💕,” she wrote alongside a photo of her and Hampton.
Then, the beauty guru also shared a similar picture of them in all-white and captioned it, “#justmarried 🥰❤️💒❤️🥰.” Aww!
In August, she shared a photo of her baby’s ultrasound and wrote, “Life keeps getting better.”
This will be Ricci’s first baby with Hampton. The Casper star is already a mom to son Freddie, whom she shares with her ex-husband, James Heerdegen.
Looks like life couldn’t get any better for Ricci and Hampton!
