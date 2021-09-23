Christina Haack Gushes Over Daughter in Birthday Tribute Photo – Hollywood Life

With celebrating her daughter’s birthday on Sept. 22, the ‘ Christina on the Coast’ star shared a sweet message for Taylor on Instagram.

It’s a big week for Christina Haack, 38! On Wednesday, September 22, the star paid tribute to daughter Taylor Reese in honor of her 11th birthday. The blonde beauty shared a series of photos on Instagram that featured her daughter with a sweetest message.

“Happy [Eleven] Beautiful Girl 11 years and we’ve already had SO many adventures together. Taylor is an old soul who one minute can talk super deep about life and then quickly go back to being a kid,” Christina wrote. “Her greatest ability is being able to start a conversation with anyone, anywhere. Fun, smart, athletic, HAPPY, and always keeping us on our toes,” she continued. “We love you Tay.”

Christina was previously married to Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El-Moussa from 2009 to 2018 and co-parents Taylor and son Brayden James, 6, with him. There was plenty of love to go around on her special day as she also received a heart-warming message from her father. The post read, “Happy birthday to my first born baby, my daddy’s girl, my mini me. Tay, the day you were born was the greatest moment of my life. You are the most special, kind, intelligent, funny (just like your dad 😜), down-to-earth, talented girl and I’m so proud of the person you’ve become,” he wrote.

The post continued, “I love all our moments together. Our silly moments where making you laugh puts the biggest smile on my face, our cuddly moments where all I want to do is hold you forever, and our wild and fun moments. It’s crazy to look back at some of these photos and see how much you’ve grown up. You are my best friend in the world who’s helped me get through the toughest times of my life. I love you so much, you will always be my baby girl who changed my world forever, for the better. ♥️”

In addition to the love from her parents, the birthday girl also received well wishes from Christina’s second husband Ant Anstead, 42 who were married from 2018 to 2021 and share 2-year-old son Hudson London.

It’s been a big week for the star as this birthday tribute comes two days after she announced her engagement to her boyfriend Joshua Hall. The Flip or Flop host took to Instagram to share photos of herself and Joshua Hall with a gorgeous new engagement ring on Monday, September 20.

The mom-of-three shared three photos of her and the Austin-based realtor enjoying a sunset dinner in Los Cabos, Mexico, where they were celebrating his birthday, with a diamond ring featured in two of the photos and the pair sharing a kiss in the third photo. The star captioned the photos with a series of emojis, including a heart, an infinity symbol, a lock, a key, and a ring! What a perfect end to an incredible trip!