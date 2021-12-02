Christina Aguilera Rocks Leather Pants For World AIDS Day Concert – Hollywood Life

The ‘Genie in a Bottle’ singer looked gorgeous as she sang for the annual charitable concert ‘The LA Revival.’

Shine on! Christina Aguilera dazzled the stage for a concert in Los Angeles on Wednesday December 1, to commemorate World AIDS Day. The singer performed as part of ‘The LA Revival,’ a yearly free concert at the LA Forum that pays tribute to people that live with HIV and AIDS. Other than Christina, the event was hosted by Randy Rainbow and also featured a performance by Jennifer Hudson. Besides performances, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was also given the Lifetime Achievement award, via the LA Forum website.

Christina was beautiful as she rocked out at the concert. Her signature blonde locks flowed as she took the stage in a pair of square sunglasses. The 40-year-old “Fighter” singer sported a black jacket with silver stars printed all over it, giving her a real shine onstage. Other than the spacey top, Christina also wore sexy leather pants and matching gloves as well as black high heeled boots.

The starry shirt and the leather pants is only the latest sexy outfit that Christina has worn for an event. She wore a black dress with long leather sleeves on the red carpet for the Latin Grammy awards in Las Vegas on November 18. The night before the award show, she performed at the Latin Recording Academy’s Person of the Year gala and honored Latin music legend Rubén Blades with a performance of one of his songs. She rocked a plunging black outfit with a sparkling red trim around it. She completed the outfit with a similar pair of leather pants that she wore during the World AIDS Day concert.

Christina has also been expanding her music by singing in Spanish rather than English for some of her most recent hits. She dropped “Pa’ Mis Muchachas” in October, where she rocked a sexy catsuit for the music video. Her most recent single “Somos Nada,” which came out in November, is also in Spanish.