Christina Aguilera Poses Topless In Stripped Tribute

In a recent photo posted to Instagram, the 40-year-old powerhouse singer-songwriter channeled a beloved era of hers.
In the pic, Xtina posed topless to promote an upcoming Sept. 11 performance at the LadyLand Festival in Brooklyn. She captioned the post, “One week until @ladylandfestival ✨💕 Who’s going to be there?”
In the comments, fans were quick to point out the callback to the cover for her fourth studio album — Stripped — released in 2002. In both photos, she’s only wearing jeans, letting her hair cascade down to cover her chest.
“STRIPPED VIBES,” wrote one user, adding several red heart emojis. “SCREAMING AT THE STRIPPED COVER POSE!” wrote another.
Angelica Ross, known for her (spectacular) portrayal as Candy on the ground-breaking series Pose and her recent role on American Horror Story, also commented, writing, “I’ve ALWAYS been a fan, but WHEW I’m living for grown @xtina ❤️.”
Christina’s fiance, production assistant Matthew Rutler, wrote, “Ummmmmm I am going to be there. Especially after seeing this. 🔥🔥🔥”
The festival — which will also feature indie pop artist Caroline Polachek — is described as an “outdoor queer music festival / Pride party / intimate concert in Brooklyn New York celebrating some of the very best of queer talent & gay icons!”
So, what I’m hearing is…I’ll see you all (vaxxed and tested, of course) there, right?
