Chrissy Teigen’s Short Hair Makeover: Video – Hollywood Life

Chrissy Teigen debuted a stylish new short bob inspired by Kourtney Kardashian in a new video! See the glam before and after.

The summer of dramatic hair transformations continue courtesy of Chrissy Teigen, who recently debuted a stylish new bob haircut inspired by her friend Kourtney Kardashian. The TV personality, 35, bid adieu to a few inches of her signature locks and documented the results in an Instagram video shared on Friday, Aug. 20.

“cause @kourtneykardash looked so keeeeyute!” she captioned the clip. The Poosh founder, for her part, found the new look very agreeable, as she commented under the post, “Wow” complete with several heart eye cat emojis. Kourtney’s mom and Chrissy’s Safely business partner Kris Jenner also left a comment and called the new chop “GORGEOUS.”

Kourtney debuted her shorter chop (courtesy of hair stylist Peter Savic) on Instagram last week with a series of mirror selfies. The former reality TV star’s usual hairstyle generally falls just below her waist, admittedly offering a much more dramatic hair transformation. Still, there’s no denying Chrissy and Kourtney’s twinning moment.

While Chrissy will occasionally switch up her hair, her go-to style has generally always been billowing locks straightened or waved. The cookbook author recently debuted shorter locks prior to opting for the new bob, showing off a new cut on Instagram back in May and tagging hairstylist Irinel de León.

The fresh new chop comes after the former model announced the arrival of her third cookbook, Cravings: All Together: Recipes to Love. As with her first two books, she teamed up with author Adeena Sussman for the third installment, set for an October 12 release. Chrissy announced the news of the book on Instagram last week.

“It is incredibly hard to put into words what this book means to me,” she wrote in the caption. “How do you come up with a funny, enticing caption for a book that quite literally saved you.” She added of the “comfort” recipes, “I wanted to make recipes that would be timeless, food that brings joy to your belly, your household, those around you. I wanted people to enjoy not just the outcome, but the process. This book is reflective of everything I wanted and we needed as a family to bring into our home.”

A new hair ‘do and a new book? The ultimate combo.