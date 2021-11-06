Chrissy Teigen Wears Purple Sari For Diwali: Photos – Hollywood Life

Chrissy Teigen rocked a purple sari as she and John Legend celebrated Diwali with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Chrissy Teigen celebrated Diwali in style this year. The cookbook author, 35, wore a vibrant purple sari from Indian fashion label Papa Don’t Preach to celebrate the annual festival of lights with husband John Legend. The two celebrated the five-day festival with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on Thursday, Nov. 4.

Chrissy’s sari featured extravagant gold and pink detailing stitched throughout. John, 42, looked dapper in an all-black outfit, rocking a coat that sort of resembled a sherwani for the festivities. She documented their looks on Instagram and captioned, “what a beautiful holiday! happy Diwali!!!”

The model opted for a second sari for the evening, too, one with dreamy shades of pink, gold, purple, and blue. The stunning ensemble is also designed by Papa Don’t Preach.

During the evening, Chrissy also shared a boomerang video from the festivities, thanking hosts Priyanka, 39, and her husband Nick, 29. “Happy Diwali to all who celebrate!!” she captioned the post. “Thank you for having us @priyankachopra and @nickjonas!! We love you both!”

Chrissy and John were among the guests at Priyanka and Nick’s Diwali celebration at their Los Angeles home. Priyanka shared a series of snapshots from the festivities on Instagram on Friday, Nov. 5. “Our first diwali in our first home together. This one will always be special,” she captioned the post. “Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home.”

She added, “And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas, You are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full.” On his own Instagram, Nick also shared a celebratory video from the evening. “Sending you all love and light,” the singer captioned. “My beautiful wife has introduced me to so many wonderful Indian holidays and traditions. My heart is so full to be able to share this with our friends and family.”

The religious holiday symbolizes new beginnings and light over darkness. While an annual holiday, the dates change every year based on the lunar calendar. Celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and some Buddhists, Diwali generally takes place in either October or November.