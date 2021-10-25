Chrissy Teigen Travels With Her Late Son’s Ashes

“He loves that we still think about him.”
Now, Chrissy has revealed how she keeps her late son’s memory alive, telling Scary Mommy how she and her family — including kids Luna and Miles — take Jack’s ashes with them when they travel.
“Whether we go on a vacation or something, [Luna and Miles] always say, ‘Don’t forget baby Jack.’ And then I have to pack him up,” Chrissy described. “And then we get to where we’re going, they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, he must be thirsty.’ This might sound crazy to people, but they’ll put a little glass of water next to his little box of ashes. And they really love being a part of it.”
“It was something for them to be able to put a story to, where we could say, ‘Okay, Jack is in here and he is going to stay with us’,” Chrissy continued. “And maybe one day we might release him. And he loves that we still think about him, and he loves that we’re still emotional about him, but more than anything, he loves that we talk about him.”
“That makes him really excited and really happy. So they know that he’s still very much a part of our lives.”
Chrissy also recently opened up about the experience in the intro to her new cookbook, Cravings: All Together (out this week).
“Without a doubt, I have just lived through a period more transformative than I could have ever imagined. We lived through personal trauma, with the loss of our unborn baby, Jack,” she wrote. “And that turned a very private journey into personal love and acceptance of life and all of its wild, horrific, beautiful ups and downs. So many of you stood by us during that time! I cannot thank you enough.”
If you or someone you know has experienced the loss of a pregnancy, March of Dimes has some excellent resources for anyone in need of support.
