Chrissy Teigen Travels With Her Late Son’s Ashes

“It was something for them to be able to put a story to, where we could say, ‘Okay, Jack is in here and he is going to stay with us’,” Chrissy continued. “And maybe one day we might release him. And he loves that we still think about him, and he loves that we’re still emotional about him, but more than anything, he loves that we talk about him.”



Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

