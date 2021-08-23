Chrissy Teigen Revealed She’s Struggling To Process Loss Of Her Baby After Going Sober

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions,” she went on. “It just wasn’t enough.”

“Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever,” she added. “To our Jack — I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications. That we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”