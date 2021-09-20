Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Her Body After Losing Jack

“When you lose a baby halfway through, your body just pauses.”
The model, cookbook author, and television personality announced last fall that she and John Legend had lost their third baby, who they named Jack, after experiencing serious pregnancy complications that caused her to be hospitalized.
Chrissy spoke candidly about the experience, and its lasting psychological impacts on her, a few times over the next several months.
But in August Chrissy revealed that she was still struggling to come to terms with unresolved trauma amid her sobriety.
The celebrity posted additional reflections on Instagram yesterday, which explained how her postpartum body continues to feel like a “daily reminder” of “what could have been.”
“When you lose a baby halfway through, your body just pauses. It has nothing to do. No one to feed. And you’re just…stuck,” Chrissy wrote in the post’s caption. “Stuck with saggy boobs that were prepping to be milk bags, a belly that was ready to bake. I would be lying if I said this did not majorly suck.”
“Not only are you ummmm extremely, diabolically sad at what could have been, but you have this daily reminder every time you look in the goddamn mirror,” she explained.
“I don’t really have a big ending or positive words lol,” Chrissy added. “And don’t say nice things!! I know I know I promise. I know it’s not everything and I know i’m suuuuuch a badass and blah blah blah I just thought I’d be emo for a minute ok! I love you. fuck a scale!”
Hopefully Chrissy is getting the support she needs right now. If you or anyone you know needs postpartum support, contact the Office on Women’s Health hotline at 1-800-994-9662.
