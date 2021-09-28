Chrissy Teigen Opened Up About Her “Chaotic” Instagram

The model, cookbook author, and television personality addressed her followers directly in a post, captioning, “I really think you guys are too conditioned to seeing perfect photos all day because so many of my comments on any given photo are ‘Why would she post this’ or ‘I love you girl but this is not flattering,’ to which I say, who cares??”
Chrissy continued, and got really real: “A lot of the time, makeup artists and hair stylists will ask if photos are good enough to post and my reply is always the same: I honestly don’t care.”
“Post whatever,” she added. “I dunno. I just don’t care about curating my Instagram to be perfection. I’m a mess, I’m chaotic and this shall always reflect that, thank u!!”
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!