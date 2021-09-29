Chrissy Teigen Marked First Anniversary Of Losing Baby Jack With Heartbreaking Instagram Post

Chrissy explained that she instructed John to take the images, even though he was reluctant to begin with.

“I explained to a very hesitant John that I needed them, and that I did NOT want to have to ever ask. That he just had to do it. He hated it. I could tell,” she wrote.

“It didn’t make sense to him at the time. But I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after Luna and Miles. And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story,” she continued.

“I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos,” Chrissy added.