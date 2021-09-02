Chrissy Teigen & John Legend’s Kids Look Grown Up In Wedding Photos – Hollywood Life

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s kids look so grown up in a new series of family photos as their little ones attended their very first wedding.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend‘s kids look all grown up! The 35-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit beauty took to Instagram on Aug. 31 and shared a series of family photos as Luna, 5, and Miles, 3, attended their “first wedding.”

“Thank you for letting us bring our first time wedding guests, @ty_naomi!!! what a beautiful day,” the cover girl captioned the post. Her Oscar-winning husband also shared an adorable selfie with Luna which read, “We took them to their first wedding ceremony today and they managed to stay relatively quiet. Celebrate the small wins.”

Chrissy and John’s two kids looked cuter than ever in the snapshots. The cookbook author was dressed to impress in a plunging black dress with strappy heels and a pretty floral headband. Her complexion and legs were glowing with a golden tan, and she channeled her signature beach vibe with her wavy, side-parted hair style. The “All Of Me” singer looked polished to perfection in a salmon suit and white dress shirt.

The brother and sister duo were dressed up for the special occasion as they sat with mom and dad for the outdoor ceremony. The A-list couple’s daughter Luna looked precious in a green and white smocked dress with her hair tied up in a pretty bow. Miles looked cute for the affair in a black and white checkered suit.

Chrissy and John are known for flooding their social media accounts with fun family photos and their fans love them for it. The lovebirds, who are the parents of Luna and Miles, have been married since 2013. Countless adoring fans swarmed to the proud parents‘ comments section to gush over the new set of stunning family photos. “Omg Miles looks so dapper!!!!” one follower wrote. Another added: “Thank you for acknowledging that children’s reactions to new stimuli are normal. They can’t always be quiet. It’s all relative. Good job, dad. You’re winning.”