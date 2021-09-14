Chrissy Teigen Had Fat Removed From Her Cheeks

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

“And since I quit drinking, I’m really seeing the results, and I like it.”

Chrissy Teigen has some news.


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE

The model and influencer recently opened up about how she underwent a cosmetic surgical procedure to have fat removed from her cheeks.


Ricky Vigil M / GC Images

“I did that Dr. Diamond buccal fat removal thing here,” she said, adding, “And since I quit drinking, I’m really seeing the results, and I like it. Yeah, I did it, what?”

Chrissy Teigen takes to Instagram to reveal she’s had Buccal Fat Removal done by Dr Jason Diamond.


@TheCosmeticLane / Via Twitter: @TheCosmeticLane

For context, Dr. Jason Diamond is a facial plastic surgeon known for starring in shows like E!’s Dr. 90210 and Netflix’s Celebrity Plastic Surgeons.

Chrissy, of course, revealed that she was sober in December of last year. “I was done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I’m still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like shit by 6, not being able to sleep,” she said on her Insta Story.


Toni Anne Barson / WireImage

Chrissy, of course, has had a pretty rough past year. In May, Courtney Stodden named Chrissy as one celebrity who publicly harassed them while they were a teenager. (Courtney infamously married actor Doug Hutchinson, who was 34 years older than them, in 2011.)

Since then, Chrissy apologized in a series of tweets, and later, a lengthier Medium post. Nevertheless, she experienced professional repercussions and has spoken out about being a member of the “cancel club,” as she put it.


Raymond Hall / GC Images

When asked how long she expects to be a member of the “cancel club,” the model told TMZ that she isn’t sure.

“All I can do is live my life and take care of my kids and family,” she said. “Everyone else can make their choice.”

Glad Chrissy’s happy with her cheek-fat surgery results, in any case… Didn’t know that was even a thing!!*

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR