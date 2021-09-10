Chrissy Teigen Does Sweet Post For Kids First Day Of School

Chrissy Teigen took to social media on Thursday to share some photos of her children Luna and Miles headed off to their first day of school.
In the sweet photos, Chrissy and John Legend look like the perfect couple dropping their kids off at school.
She captioned the adorable moment: “Tears.”
Chrissy also posted individual photos of both of her kids with a little chalk board showing their name and first day stats.
Luna is starting kindergarten, while Miles is entering Pre-K.
Awww! Keep the cute kid content coming, Chrissy!
