Chrissy Teigen Celebrates “50 Day Sobriety Streak” With Candid Instagram Post

She joked: “This is also my third day this week working out which is unheard of for me, and my bears are notttt making it easy.”

“I’d either drag Puddy’s big ass to sit outside at [Frank Restaurant], or sometimes sit at the kitchen bar alone, reading Glamour and trying everything on the menu,” she said. “I would never ever miss a Thursday.”

She continued: “I’d sit there with my multiple double vodka sodas and get day drunk by myself (this is not a brag lol I was basically a functioning alcoholic) then buy hats I didn’t like or need at Urban Outfitters.”