Chrishell Stause’s Hairstylist Reveals How To Get Her Curls – Hollywood Life

Chrishell Stause is known for her beautiful, long locks so HL spoke with her hairstylist who revealed how to get hair just like the ‘Selling Sunset’ star!

Chrishell Stause‘s fans let out a collective gasp when she showed off her truly stunning curls via Instagram in June. And now, her hairstylist, Bradley Leake, is giving HollywoodLife the EXCLUSIVE scoop on how to pull off the Selling Sunset star’s impeccable look!

“Because Chrishell naturally has dark hair and features, we use warm sandy tones to keep her sun kissed bronde (a color technique which fuses brown and blonde) hair color complementary to her brown eyes,” the celebrity hairstylist said. “Achieving this shade and dimension takes time. I recommend warm tones for olive skin tones and cool tones for fair/cool skin tones.”

Bradley provided a step-by-step tutorial for those who want to get luscious locks just like the reality TV star. “Prep wet hair with UNITE’s 7Seconds Detangler for an easy brush out and then blow dry,” said Bradley — who works with numerous celebrity clients including Vanderpump Rules‘ Stassi Schroeder & Lala Kent, Jenna Johnson, Hannah Godwin, and Patti Stanger, to name a few.

Next, Bradley said, “Apply Color Wow Style on Steroids (performance enhancing texture and finishing spray) for heat protection, volume, and brushable flexible hold. Add hidden crown clips in hair extensions for extra length and volume. Curl 1-inch sections of hair using GHD platinum and GHD soft curl 1.25-inch curling iron. Next, brush out the waves.” Bradley noted that a “pro tip” is to “let the waves cool before breaking them up.” Lastly, “sprinkle Expanda Dust to add grit and fluff to finish off the look.”

Meanwhile, Bradley helped the real estate agent achieve her stunning red carpet look while she attended the Season 4 wrap/Emmy party for Selling Sunset on Sept. 12. The blonde beauty looked flawless as she rocked “glam waves” for the event. Chrishell wore a figure-hugging pink midi dress by Fendi. She stepped out in matching stilettos and opted for drop earrings and a sparkling cocktail ring to complete her look.