Chrishell Stause says mom has months to live after cancer diagnosis

Chrishell Stause He went to Instagram on Tuesday to share some news about his mother's health.

"I just learned that today is #worldcancerday mysteriously the same day I discovered that my mother has 1 or 2 months to live from the same lung cancer that took my father at Easter," he wrote on the social network. "I still can't understand what life is teaching me, but my heart is with each person who fights against this horrible disease and with each person who has stolen from a loved one."

He also shared a photo of a burning candle.

"February 4 is World Cancer Day," the publication said. "Lighting this candle in honor of all cancer survivors, fighters and those who have lost their lives from cancer."

Many of Stause's followers sent messages of love and support.

Stause talked about his father's death in an April 2019 Instagram post.

"We lost it today, but it was a long and terrible battle against cancer that started taking it years ago," he wrote at the time. "I choose to remind you how you were before I grabbed you. Now you're at peace, and you're always a Catholic man at heart, I think you chose Easter for a reason. I grew up in an unconventional family and my dad was a drummer, the heartbeat of the music. Today we lost the beat of our family, but I am happy to know that he took his music to heaven. He put a lot more rock and roll there. We love you so much. "