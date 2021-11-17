Chris Tucker Explains Why He Turned Down Friday Sequels

“I never really told people this because I kinda forgot about it.”
But Chris Tucker — one of the stars from the first film, alongside Ice Cube — didn’t return for any of the following movies, and he’s finally revealed why that is.
Tucker recently opened up to Shannon Sharpe about why he chose not to reprise his role as weed dealer Smokey — and his reasoning had to do with the character’s occupation.
Tucker told Sharpe that one of the reasons why he didn’t do the 2000 sequel Next Friday was “because of the weed.” “I don’t want everybody smoking weed,” he explained. “I never really told people this because I kinda forgot about it, but it was one of the reasons why I didn’t do it.”
“I said, ‘I don’t want to represent everyone smoking weed.’ I kinda made it more personal than a movie, and that’s one of the reasons I said, ‘Nah, I don’t want to keep doing that character.’”
Tucker has no regrets, though. He told Sharpe that turning down Next Friday “probably was good for me” since it enabled him to “[move] to the next phase” of his career.
Watch the interview here.