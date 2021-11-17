Chris Tucker Explains Why He Turned Down Friday Sequels

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
7

“I never really told people this because I kinda forgot about it.”

Friday is an undisputed comedy classic, and it’s spawned several sequels too.


New Line Cinema / courtesy Everett Collection

But Chris Tucker — one of the stars from the first film, alongside Ice Cube — didn’t return for any of the following movies, and he’s finally revealed why that is.


New Line Cinema / courtesy Everett Collection

Tucker recently opened up to Shannon Sharpe about why he chose not to reprise his role as weed dealer Smokey — and his reasoning had to do with the character’s occupation.


@ShannonSharpe / Via Twitter: @ShannonSharpe

Tucker told Sharpe that one of the reasons why he didn’t do the 2000 sequel Next Friday was “because of the weed.” “I don’t want everybody smoking weed,” he explained. “I never really told people this because I kinda forgot about it, but it was one of the reasons why I didn’t do it.”


New Line Cinema / courtesy Everett Collection

“I said, ‘I don’t want to represent everyone smoking weed.’ I kinda made it more personal than a movie, and that’s one of the reasons I said, ‘Nah, I don’t want to keep doing that character.’”


New Line Cinema / courtesy Everett Collection

Tucker has no regrets, though. He told Sharpe that turning down Next Friday “probably was good for me” since it enabled him to “[move] to the next phase” of his career.


New Line Cinema / courtesy Everett Collection

Watch the interview here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR