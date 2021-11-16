Chris Tucker Explains Why He Never Appeared In Any Other ‘Friday’ Films

Roommates, back in 1995 Chris Tucker gave an iconic performance as ‘Smokey’ in the classic film ‘Friday’—but that was the last time he appeared in the film franchise. In a recent interview, Chris Tucker explained that he didn’t want to be known for promoting smoking marijuana, which is why he passed on reprising his role in any of the ‘Friday’ sequels.

Chris Tucker finally explained what fans have wanted to know for years—regarding why he never appeared in any of the other ‘Friday’ films in a legendary franchise. Speaking about the situation during a recent interview on Instagram live, he broke down his thought process on declining to continue his role as ‘Smokey.’

Chris Tucker stated:

“Back then, I gotta tell you, once of the reasons why I didn’t do the second one is because of the weed. Because I said, ‘Man, that movie became a phenomenon. I don’t want everybody smokin’ weed.’ I never really told people this because I kinda forgot about it but it was one of the reasons why I didn’t do it. Because I said, ‘I don’t want to represent everyone smokin’ weed.’ I kinda made it more personal than a movie and that’s one of the reasons I said, ‘Nah, I don’t want to keep doing that character.’”

As we reported back in February, Ice Cube publicly called out Warner Bros. for holding up the release of any more ‘Friday’ films, after unsuccessfully trying to get the final film in the franchise made for several years.

He is furious with Warner Bros. because although they own the rights to the ‘Friday’ films and have decided not to make any more, they are refusing to release the rights to him so that he can make the sequels at another studio.

Ice Cube has spoken out multiple times about feeling that the potential ‘Friday’ sequels are being held hostage since he can’t take them anywhere else to be made.

