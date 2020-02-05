Chris Rock's Saw Reboot spiral trailer will chase you

Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Do you want to play a game?
On Wednesday, the first trailer of Chris Rocknext movie Spiral: from the book of the sierra debuted, and it seems like it will be a wild journey.
Described as a reimagining of the Mountain range franchise, this horror thriller follows Rock Detective character Zeke Banks and fellow rookie William Schenk (played by Max Minghella) while trying to solve a series of murders committed by a twisted brain. As Banks gets closer to the truth, he discovers that the investigation is linked to something disturbingly strange about the city's horrific past and is at the center of the killer's sadistic game.
In the official preview of the movie, we see Rock get dressed and take action once he finds out about a murdered officer. "Whoever did this has another reason," says the comedian in a voiceover. "They are targeting the police."
Struggling to get answers, join forces with the esteemed police officer Marcus, who is played by Samuel L. Jackson, to learn more about the killer.
As the progress progresses, the 2004 plot Mountain range untangles and Rock begins to receive a series of gifts and clues that bring him closer to the person behind the horrific murders.
At first, he shyly approaches an abandoned truck that has Jigsaw's spiral red spray painted on the door. In the next scene, he begins to open a blue gift that seems to have been sent by the murderer.
Minghella's character says: "Someone is pulling all the threads." While he is handcuffed to a pipe and left without a plan, we see the Adults Star contemplating his next move while holding a rusty saw. Look familiar? The shot is very similar to the 2004 movie scene when Cary ElwesThe character is forced to cut his own foot to escape.
Putting his spin on the classic franchise line, Jackson, who seems to be attracting the killer, says: "Do you want to play games, son of a bitch?"
Sprial its theaters on May 15.
