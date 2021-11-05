Chris Rock Shades Kyrie Irving While Calling Out Anti-Vaxxers At Comedy Show

Comedy legend Chris Rock had a few words for those who are holding out on getting vaccinated and the Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving caught some shade in the process.

While on stage Wednesday in Brooklyn with a few other comedians performing at an NFT Week event, Chris Rock took some time out of his set to call out anti-vaxxers, according to TMZ.

“Where’s my anti-vaxxers at?” Chris called out to the crowd after making a mask joke. After a few people in the audience cheered in response to his call out, Chris Rock referred to them as “You dumb, Kyrie motherf***ers!”

What makes things a bit more interesting is that New York City now requires vaccinations to attend indoor shows, so despite the cheers, people in there were required to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Chris isn’t the only person to take a shot at Kyrie Irving over his decision to not get vaccinated–which has consequently prevented him from playing or practicing with his team due to the city’s strict vaccine mandate for indoor arenas.

Radio host Howard Stern recently referred to Kyrie as the “top idiot in the country right now” over his stance, which has cost Kyrie hundreds of thousands of dollars in lost wages per missed game.

“In terms of idiots, he’s got to be the top idiot in the country right now,” Howard Stern said of Kyrie. “Guy’s got a chance as a young man to make millions of dollars, all he’s got to do is get vaccinated but he doesn’t want to get vaccinated.”

Kyrie does have his supporters, though. Protesters stormed the Barclays Center where the Nets play in support of Kyrie late last month.

Video captured the protesters chanting “Let Kyrie play.” No arrests were made in the incident.

