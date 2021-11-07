Chris Pratt’s Mother-In-Law Maria Shriver Comments Support

“Chris, keep being your wonderful self, rise above the noise.”

Chris Pratt’s mother-in-law, Maria Shriver, left a new comment on his controversial Instagram post.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

In case you missed it, Chris’ post earlier this week about his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, garnered negative attention for its tone towards Katherine and its references to a “healthy daughter” — which some took to be a dig at the son he shares with ex-wife, Anna Faris, who was born premature and had a cerebral hemorrhage.

As for Katherine’s mom, Maria, her original comments were positive:

As the online reaction picked up — and Chris himself posted a video on his story about feeling “upset And depressed” — Maria returned to the post with a new comment.


Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

“I want to remind you today what a good man you are, what a great father you are to Jack and Lyla, what a great husband you are to Katherine, what a great son-in-law you are to me, and what a great sense of humor you have!!” she wrote.


Rich Polk / Getty Images for Disney

“I love you Chris, keep being your wonderful self, rise above the noise — your kids love [you], family loves you, your wife loves you, what a beautiful life,” Maria continued. “I’m proud of you xo.”

