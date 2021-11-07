Chris Pratt’s Mother-In-Law Maria Shriver Comments Support

“Chris, keep being your wonderful self, rise above the noise.”
In case you missed it, Chris’ post earlier this week about his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, garnered negative attention for its tone towards Katherine and its references to a “healthy daughter” — which some took to be a dig at the son he shares with ex-wife, Anna Faris, who was born premature and had a cerebral hemorrhage.
As for Katherine’s mom, Maria, her original comments were positive:
As the online reaction picked up — and Chris himself posted a video on his story about feeling “upset And depressed” — Maria returned to the post with a new comment.
“I want to remind you today what a good man you are, what a great father you are to Jack and Lyla, what a great husband you are to Katherine, what a great son-in-law you are to me, and what a great sense of humor you have!!” she wrote.
“I love you Chris, keep being your wonderful self, rise above the noise — your kids love [you], family loves you, your wife loves you, what a beautiful life,” Maria continued. “I’m proud of you xo.”