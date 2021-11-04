Chris Pratt’s Katherine Schwarzenegger Post Reaction

“She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That’s the trade. Her heart is pure and it belongs to me.”

Chris got married to Katherine in 2019, about a year after they started dating, and welcomed their daughter Lyla Maria last year.


In a new post on Instagram of the couple, Chris wrote, “Guys. For real. Look how she’s looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!?”

“We met in church. She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes I put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that’s love!”


The couple attend Zoe Church, a controversial church that the Biebers also attend. 

“She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That’s the trade. Her heart is pure and it belongs to me. My greatest treasure — right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card. Which if you know, you know is saying a lot,” he continued.

The post ends with, “It’s her birthday in about 6 weeks. So if I don’t get her anything, I’ll tell her to look back on this post. Love you honey.”


Some people — including Katherine and her family — found the post to be endearing:

Others found the tone of the post to be…odd:

The real political divide in america can be summed up b whether u think this post from Chris Pratt comes off as a) sweet snd normal or b) Cringe and insane


Twitter: @cactus__flower_

the culture of “my wife moves mountains for me, sacrifices her personal happiness for mine, is way out of my league in every way, and I am..a man who does nothing for her in return haha🥰 men, get you a woman who’s serving you while you just sit there!” is so toxic and must die.


Twitter: @hellolanemoore

Some highlighted the line, “She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter” within the context of Chris’ son, Jack. Chris shares Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris. He was born premature and had a cerebral hemorrhage — resulting in slight vision and leg muscle issues.


We’ll keep you posted if Chris comments any further.

