Chris Pratt’s Katherine Schwarzenegger Post Reaction

In a new post on Instagram of the couple, Chris wrote, “Guys. For real. Look how she’s looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!?”
“We met in church. She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes I put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that’s love!”
“She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That’s the trade. Her heart is pure and it belongs to me. My greatest treasure — right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card. Which if you know, you know is saying a lot,” he continued.
The post ends with, “It’s her birthday in about 6 weeks. So if I don’t get her anything, I’ll tell her to look back on this post. Love you honey.”
Some people — including Katherine and her family — found the post to be endearing:
Others found the tone of the post to be…odd:
Some highlighted the line, “She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter” within the context of Chris’ son, Jack. Chris shares Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris. He was born premature and had a cerebral hemorrhage — resulting in slight vision and leg muscle issues.
