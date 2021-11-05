Chris Pratt Was ‘Depressed’ About ‘Healthy Daughter’ Controversy – Hollywood Life

Chris Pratt was “depressed” after fans slammed him for a recent Instagram post in which he celebrated wife Katherine Schwarzenegger & their ‘healthy daughter.’

Chris Pratt just shared he was “depressed” last night after the internet controversy surrounding his recent IG post about his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger. Fans slammed the Guardians of the Galaxy star for celebrating the “gorgeous healthy daughter” he has with her, interpreting the line as a dig at the son he shares with ex Anna Faris who’s suffered from various health issues.

“I went to bed last night really kind of upset and depressed and I woke up feeling crappy and I didn’t want to work out,” the 42-year-old said in an Instagram story posted Friday. “I knew that if I put on my Christian music playlist and I got out of the woods and ran that I’d feel better but I just didn’t want to and I did it anyways and gosh was I right. It felt amazing. I got out of the woods, got my blood pumping,” he said.

The Jurassic World star continued by sharing how his running routine plus Christian rock ultimately helped him weather the storm after the internet pile-on. “I don’t get emotional that often but I actually got emotional out in the woods,” he said, adding, “It felt like there was another in the fire standing next to me.”

Social media users came for Chris on Thursday after he wrote a lengthy tribute to wife Katherine, praising her and celebrating their “gorgeous healthy daughter” — a line they thought insensitive due to Chris and Anna’s son Jack‘s serious health issues. The 9-year-old was born premature and underwent numerous operations as a result of his condition. He weighed just 3 pounds and 12 ounces when he was born in 2012.

“The healthy daughter thing is a bit…considering he has a son with Anna Faris who has disabilities,” one fan pointed out. “I love Chris Pratt, but the ‘healthy daughter’ part made me wince,” another person tweeted. “Although he may not have meant it as an insult, it sort of came off that way. Imagine how that will make his son feel, if he ever reads it?”

Although the internet dragged Chris for his post, apparently a little bit of cardio and Christ helped him get over it!