Chris Pratt Brings Son Jack For Lunch With Wife & Daughter Lyla – Hollywood Life

Chris Pratt grabbed lunch with his two kids, his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, and some of her family members in California on Dec. 4.

Chris Pratt, 42, spent some quality time with his loved ones, including his older child Jack, during a lunch date in Los Angeles on Saturday, December 4. The Jurassic World actor grabbed a bite to eat with his 9-year-old mini-me son, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris. His current wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, 31, their daughter Lyla Maria, 1, Katherine’s mom Maria Shriver, and her sister Christina Schwarzenegger were all also at the lunch date with Chris and Jack. Afterwards, the whole group was photographed leaving the restaurant and walking back to their cars.

Chris and his family members all dressed up for the afternoon occasion. The Parks & Recreation alum wore a blue striped long-sleeve shirt, white pants, and black sneakers. He walked beside Jack, who matched his famous father in a blue T-shirt and added to his look with khaki beige pants and red sneakers. Katherine, meanwhile, held baby Lyla in her arms while dressed in a beige sweater, grey pants, and black sandals. Lyla wore a cream sweater and floral jumpsuit.

Chris typically spends quality time with both his children. Just recently, he took Jack onto the golf course at Santa Monica golf club on November 27. Earlier that month, he posted a sweet photo of his daughter to his Instagram and called her a “gorgeous healthy daughter,” in a lengthy post celebrating his marriage to Katherine. However, fans thought that Chris’ comments about Lyla were insensitive due to Jack’s early health issues. The 9-year-old was born prematurely and underwent numerous operations.

The father-of-two never addressed the controversy directly. However, he did say he went to bed “depressed”, hours after he faced the online backlash. “I went to bed last night really kind of upset and depressed and I woke up feeling crappy and I didn’t want to work out,” he said in an Instagram Story posted Nov. 5. “I knew that if I put on my Christian music playlist and I got out of the woods and ran that I’d feel better but I just didn’t want to and I did it anyways and gosh was I right. It felt amazing. I got out of the woods, got my blood pumping,” he said.