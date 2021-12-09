Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Chris Noth & Tara Wilson Kiss At ‘And Just Like That…’ Premiere – Hollywood Life - Up News Info
Home Entertainment Chris Noth & Tara Wilson Kiss At ‘And Just Like That…’ Premiere – Hollywood Life
Entertainment

Chris Noth & Tara Wilson Kiss At ‘And Just Like That…’ Premiere – Hollywood Life

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

The ‘And Just Like That…’ premiere was date night for Chris Noth and Tara Wilson! The two packed on the PDA on the red carpet.

Chris Noth and his wife, Tara Wilson, looked so in love while walking the red carpet at the premiere of his show, And Just Like That…, in New York City on Dec. 8. The two shared a kiss for the cameras as they posed for photos at the event. Tara looked stunning in her plunging red mini dress and silver shoes, while Chris was handsome in a blue suit.

chris noth tara wilson
Chris Noth and Tara Wilson kissing on the red carpet. (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

And Just Like That… is the Sex and the City re-boot, which premiered on HBO Max on Dec. 9. Chris reprises his role as Mr. Big in the series, but [SPOILER ALERT], he doesn’t last long in the new show. Sadly, Mr. Big dies of a heart attack at the very end of the first episode, leaving his wife, Carrie Bradshaw [Sarah Jessica Parker], grieving.

In real life, though, Chris looked happy and healthy as he shared the special premiere evening with his wife. Chris and Tara have been together since the early 2000s, and had a son, Orion, in 2008. They tied the knot in April 2012 after more than a decade together, and their second son, Keats, was born in Feb. 2020.

chris noth tara wilson
Chris Noth and Tara Wilson at the premiere of ‘And Just Like That.’ (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

The And Just Like That… premiere was a star-studded affair, with SJP and the rest of the cast also in attendance. Sarah brought her husband, Matthew Broderick, and oldest son, James, 20, to the event. Of course, Kim Cattrall was missing from the premiere, as she decided not to return to reprise her character of Samantha Jones in the revival series.

The show’s first episode explained Samantha’s absence, revealing that she “dropped” Carrie as a friend when Carrie told her she no longer needed her as a publicist. Samantha moved to London after the falling out and stopped keeping in touch with Carrie, Miranda [Cynthia Nixon] and Charlotte [Kristin Davis]. The ladies seem to be doing just fine without her, though, and it’s like they haven’t missed a beat! The first two episodes of And Just Like That… are streaming on HBO Max.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Mariah Carey’s Sparkly Gold Dress On James Corden...

Every Character’s Final Line On The Show

Who Is Slim 400? 5 Things About Rapper,...

Jeremy Meeks Reveals His Secrets To Co-Parenting With...

Celebrities That Got Hate But Deserved So Much...

Travis Scott Gives 1st Interview After Astroworld Deaths...

Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back After Fan’s Plastic Surgery...

BoJack Horseman creator shares ‘controversial’ David Fincher joke...

Lindsay Ell & Everette’s ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart...

See Tribute To Her Son – Hollywood Life

Leave a Comment