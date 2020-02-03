Chris Hill: Warrington captain banned by three games | Rugby League News

Wigan striker Morgan Smithies will not face any action for a dishonest accusation





Chris Hill of Warrington was kicked out after a great entry on Wigan's Sam Powell last Thursday

Warrington captain Chris Hill will miss the next three games after his red card at the opening of the Super League season against Wigan.

The pillar of England was sent 22 minutes after Thursday's 10-10 loss at DW Stadium for a grand entrance over Wigan's hooker Sam Powell and the Rugby Football League match review panel considered it a reckless offense grade C.

Hill will begin his suspension when the Wolves host the reigning St Helens champions at Halliwell Jones Stadium on Thursday live. Sky sports.

Wigan striker Morgan Smithies has been told he will not face any action for a fraudulent accusation in the first round match.

Referee Chris Kendall put an incident on the report after Warrington stripper Blake Austin complained that he had been robbed, but the league says the video images are inconclusive and Wolves decided not to present any additional evidence.

3:27 Highlights of the DW stadium where the Warriors opened their season with a 12-man win over Warrington. Highlights of the DW stadium where the Warriors opened their season with a 12-man win over Warrington.

Meanwhile, the center of Castleford, Peter Mata & # 39; utia, received a two-game ban on a dangerous B-degree tackle against former St. Helens captain Jon Wilkin during his team's 28-10 victory about Toronto Wolfpack on Sunday.

The panel also issued warnings to Leeds players, Konrad Hurrell, Matt Prior and Richie Myler, as well as Hull, Ratu Naulago and Liligiifo Sao, for foul play during Sunday's game at Headingley.