Chris Hemsworth Is An Exact Replica Of His Dad

Yes, this man is Craig Hemsworth. The OG Hemsworth Hottie.
His participation was vital in the creation of the three Hemsworths: Luke, Chris and Liam.
And while Mr. Hemsworth has proven that he ages like fine wine, and the family genes are strong…
…it’s actually this old pic that Chris posted of him when his dad was younger that has my jaw on the floor.
Because it’s as if Chris was copy + pasted, and made into a human based off this picture.
THEY ARE LITERALLY IDENTICAL. That’s dad Hemsworth on the left, and Chris on the right.
And yes, I understand that genetics will do this, but still, the resemblence is WILD.
And guess what, The Rock agrees with me so that’s all that matters.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!